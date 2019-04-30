Double the joy! Father, daughter clear Class 10 SSLC exam together in Puducherry

Celebrations began at the residence of a field inspector in the Public Works Department in Puducherry following the declaration of the SSLC result 2019. The results, declared on Monday, showed that both the father and daughter cleared their Class 10 exam together, reported news agency PTI. This was Subramanian\u2019s third attempt at the examination and the first for his daughter Thiriguna. Subramanian had a pass certificate, proof of his being a candidate for Class 7 when he had joined PWD on compassionate grounds a few years ago. In 2017, Subramanian sat for the Class 8 ESLC examination as a private student so that he could achieve the necessary qualification in order to get a promotion. After clearing the ESLC test, he appeared for the SSLC in 2018 as a private candidate, official sources told PTI on Tuesday. Unfortunately, Subramanian could not clear three subjects including Mathematics. He again failed in the supplementary examination under compartment in 2018. In March 2019, the 46-year old sat for exams in three subjects and was successful in clearing them. The doting father, however, gave his daughters the credit. Fifteen-year-old Thirigunaa, his daughter who also sat for her SSLC examination via government girls high school in 2019, passed the examination as well. READ ALSO |\u00a0AIADMK announces total cash incentive of Rs 25 lakh to 2 Tamil Nadu athletes Subramanian told The Times of India that his daughters taught him at least for an hour everyday and it was only because of the coaching he received from his daughters that he could clear the public exam. Thiriguna scored 471 out of 500 marks in the Class 10 exam. She scored 95 in mathematics, 98 in social science, 87 in science, 98 in Tamil and 93 in English. Subramanian's older daughter S Subhalakshmi is a college student and is pursuing an undergraduate programme in mathematics, said the TOI report. Both Thiriguna and Subramanian are jubilant with the feat as the daughter looks to the future and the father a possible promotion.