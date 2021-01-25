‘Double standards’: Devendra Fadnavis takes on Sharad Pawar for supporting Azad Maidan farmers rally

Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis

Farmers Azad Maidan rally: Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis today slammed the Opposition parties for supporting the farmers’ rally at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan against the three farm laws brought in by the Centre. He said some parties were misleading and trying to agitate without the support of the farmers. “I want to ask Congress that NCP permitted contract farming in 2006. It is okay to have contract farming in the state but wrong when Centre brings out the same. What double standard is it?” he said. Fadnavis targeted the NCP as its supremo Sharad Pawar was among the key speakers at the Azad Maidan rally.

Today, farmers from various districts of the state gathered at Azad Maidan in Mumbai in protest against three farm legislations. Thousands of farmers from across Maharashtra reached Mumbai yesterday evening to participate in the rally at Mumbai’s iconic Azad Maidan. In a statement, the All India Kisan Sabha’s Maharashtra unit said around 15,000 farmers had set out for the state capital from Nashik on Saturday in several tempos and other vehicles. It said that NCP chief Sharad Pawar and some other prominent leaders of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi would address the rally on Monday.

On Saturday, farmers from various places had gathered in Nashik and started their journey towards Mumbai. The AIKS statement said that the rally was being held to support and expand the two-month-long farmers’ agitation in Delhi for a repeal of the three farm laws and for a central law to guarantee a Minimum Support Price (MSP) and procurement all over the country.

Sharad Pawar confirmed that he would take part in the rally on Monday. Among other key speakers at the rally are state Congress president and revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat and Shiv Sena leader and state tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray.

The Supreme Court has stayed the farm laws till further order and constituted a committee to see if a resolution can be found out. However, the farmers have refused to appear before the committee saying they want complete rollback of laws so there was no point in having any further talks. The Centre has offered to hold the laws for 1.5 years but farmers have turned down that offer as well.