Double salary for doctors, nurses, other healthcare workers: Now, Sena, NCP MLAs demand in Maharashtra

COVID-19 in Maharashtra: As Coronavirus cases continue to rise, leaders across the party lines are demanding better facilities and higher salaries for frontline medical staff fighting highly contagious COVID-19 in the country. On Friday, an MLA from Shiv Sena and an MLC from NCP demanded the Maharashtra government to double the salary of doctors, nurses and other medical staff who have been treating infected patients, putting their own lives at risk.

According to a report in PTI, Sena MLA Pratap Sarnik has written to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, requesting doubling of salaries and insurance cover to frontline staff in hospitals. He also said that the government can, if it wants to, deduct the salaries up to 50 per cent from the present 30 per cent to meet the extra expenses. Sarnik also urged the government to provide insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh to medical staff fighting the deadly virus, the report said.

Another leader from NCP, MLC Satish Chavan, has reportedly made a similar request. He has urged the Udhhav Thackeray government to double the salary of doctors, nurses and other healthcare staff. He also wrote to Deputy CM Pawar and said that such steps have already been taken by Odisha and Haryana.

On Thursday, the BJP-ruled Haryana government decided to double the salary of doctors, nurses and other medical professionals dealing with Coronavirus patients. The Odisha government has announced an advance salary of three months to medical professionals in the state. The Centre too has announced that all healthcare professionals be given Rs 50 lakh insurance cover.

Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of cases in the country. Till now, the state has reported 1364 positive cases with 125recoveries and 97 deaths.

In total, India has reported 6761 COVID-19 cases with over 500 recoveries and 206 deaths.