‘Double engine development vs dynasts’: PM Modi’s last poll pitch from Varanasi for UP Election 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addressed a huge public rally from his parliamentary constituency Varanasi while seeking voters for the BJP ahead of the last and seventh phase voting in Uttar Pradesh Election 2022. PM Modi launched a scathing attack on the opposition parties accusing them of only being concerned about their families. He said that the election is between double-engine government’s development and empty promises of dynast politicians.

“This is my last public meeting in this election. Uttar Pradesh may not have seen such an election in decades. Such an election when the government is seeking the blessings of the people in the name of its work, its honest image, on the name of development without discrimination and on the name of improved law and order. The people of Uttar Pradesh have completely rejected the hardcore dynastic politicians who have given hooliganism, mischief, mafia, corruption, nepotism, illegal occupation to Uttar Pradesh….Today there is a double benefit of the double engine on one side, which is being availed by every citizen of UP, and on the other hand, there are empty promises of the dynast leaders which can never be fulfilled,” said PM Modi.

PM Modi alleged that blind opposition, continuous opposition, acute frustration and negativity have become the political ideology of opposition parties.

Saying that around 80 crore people are getting free ration for the last two years and over 10 crore toilets were built under Clean India Mission, PM Modi said that those who live in palaces cannot understand the pain that a poor woman goes through in absence of a toilet at her home.

PM Modi said that the work to generate employment and provide pucca houses and gas connections to the poor will be expedited after March 10.

The counting of votes for the Uttar Pradesh election will be held on March 10.