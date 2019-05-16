DoPT final authority to decide on sanction to prosecute corrupt babus

By: |
Published: May 16, 2019 2:32:20 PM

The amended Act asked the central government to prescribe such guidelines as it considers necessary for sanctioning prosecution of a public servant.

DoPT, corrupt babus, Central Vigilance Commission, Prevention of Corruption Act, CBI, corruption newsThe order was issued after changes were made last year in the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, officials said Thursday. (Representational image: IE)

The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) will have a final say in case any central government department or Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) differs on granting sanction to prosecute corrupt babus, according to an official order. The order was issued after changes were made last year in the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, officials said Thursday.

The amended Act asked the central government to prescribe such guidelines as it considers necessary for sanctioning prosecution of a public servant. Following which the DoPT issued guidelines specifically to deal with disagreement between disciplinary authority (any central government department) and the CVC in cases of granting the prosecution sanction, they said.

Also read: Bofors case: CBI withdraws application from Delhi court seeking permission for further probe  

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) recommends sanction of prosecution of persons only in those cases in which they find sufficient justification for the same as a result of the investigation conducted by them. As per the guidelines, in cases where the CVC advises grant of sanction for prosecution but the ministry/department concerned proposes not to accept such advise, then the case should be referred to the DoPT, which is headed by Prime Minister, for final advice.

The cases, where the CVC declines sanction for prosecution but the ministry/department concerned proposes not to accept such advice, should also be referred to the DoPT for the final advice, it said. In cases where the CBI has sought sanction for prosecution and the CVC has recommended grant of sanction and yet the competent authority proposes not to grant the permission, then such cases should be decided by the DoPT and its decision would be final, the guidelines said.

According to CVC’s latest data, the sanction of prosecution is awaited for more than four months in 45 cases involving 98 allegedly corrupt government servants from different central and state government departments.

Follow financialexpress.com for all news and analysis on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Check Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule, Lok Sabha Constituency Details and updates on campaigning by Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. DoPT final authority to decide on sanction to prosecute corrupt babus
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition