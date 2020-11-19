Doorstep registration of construction workers for government schemes in Delhi now

Delhi doorstep registration of construction workers: The Delhi government has decided to register construction workers for government schemes through door-step-delivery service. “It has now been decided that registration of construction workers (for govt schemes) will be done through door-step delivery. The service begins today on ‘1076’ helpline. No construction worker will have to stand in long queues at government offices now,” Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia was quoted as saying by ANI.
Sisodia further said that the workers can dial the number, say that they are construction workers in Delhi and want to get registered for govt schemes. A government executive will go to his home at a time suitable to the worker, documents will be uploaded there. It will be approved online and he will receive SMS
