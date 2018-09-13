Doorstep delivery of services: Revenue, transport departments get maximum requests

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Reuters)

The departments of transport and revenue have received the maximum number of requests for doorstep delivery of services, an official statement said Thursday. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had Monday launched the ambitious scheme under which 40 public services, including driving licence, registration of marriage, new water connection, birth, death and caste certificates will be home delivered.

According to the Delhi government, the transport department has received 1,156 requests and the revenue department 1,127 requests till 1 pm Thursday. The food and civil supplies department got 540 requests, social welfare 252, SC/ST welfare 120 and Delhi Jal Board 111. The most-in-demand services are caste certificate, driving licence, income certificate, changes in RC, water connection, mutation and marriage registration, it said. The maximum number of requests (1,527) was received on September 12, it added.