Doordarshan rejects NFDC’s demand to pay Rs 2.92 crore to private firm, here is why

Prasar Bharati and Smriti Irani-led Information and Broadcasting Ministry are at loggerheads over financial issues, according to The Indian Express report. There was an alleged tussle between I&B Ministry and Prasar Bharati over Prasar Bharati’s autonomy on hiring and sacking, the IE report says. The bone of contention between this time is stated to be over paying Rs 2.92 crore as expenses to a private firm. It has been learnt that National Film Development Corporation (NFDC), which comes under I&B Ministry, has asked Doordarshan (DD) to pay the hefty amount to the Mumbai-based firm. The Mumbai-based firm had arranged for live coverage of the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2017 International Film Festival of India, organised in Goa. DD falls under Prasar Bharati.

Rejecting the NFDC’s demand, DD has categorically stated that there was “no rationale nor any precedent” to outsource the job as it has “in-house” capability to arrange for live coverage of the ceremonies. The Indian Express report has showed that SOL Productions Pvt Ltd was given the contract for the opening and closing ceremonies as well as for the red carpet of the 2017 International Film Festival of India. But the details regarding financial dealings were not disclosed, the report says.

Of the Rs 2.92 crore, Rs 2.25 crore was to be paid for live coverage of the ceremonies. Apart from this, Rs 22.5 lakh was unmarked as NFDC fee and Goods and Services Tax was worth Rs 44.55 lakh. NFDC had repeatedly asked Prasar Bharati to pay the amount and written a letter dated November 12. Doordarshan, however, continued to decline the demand, report says. Again on January 18, a letter was shot off to Prasar Bharati CEO Shashi Shekhar Vempati by NFDC’s Festival Director Sunit Tandon. In the letter, Tandon asked whether DD would pay for the opening and closing cermeonies of the 2017 International Film Festival or not.

DD had rejected the demand citing that the public broadcaster has the capacity, equipment and staff to do the work. DD covers big events like Republic Day and International Yoga Day with more than 40 cameras. However, the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2017 International Film Festival of India required only 15 cameras, an official was quoted as saying by Indian Expres. The official said that there was no need to hire an outside agency to do the work and that’s why the Board was told that it was not justifiable for Prasar Bharati to pay for such an activity and this could also invite audit objections, the IE report says.

Notably, earlier the Ministry’s Directorate of Film Festivals used to manage IFFI. The responsibility was handed over to NFDC after Smriti Irani took charge.