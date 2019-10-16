‘Doob Maro’: PM Modi raps those questioning link between Article 370 and Maharashtra Assembly elections

“Doob maro, doob maro,” Modi lashed out. (Twitter)

PM Modi rally in Akola: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on opposition parties and dubbed those questioning the connection between his government’s decision on Article 370 and Maharashtra Assembly election as “political opportunists”.

Addressing a public rally in Akola in the poll-bound state, he termed the opposition parties as “shameless” and hit back with a two-word phrase in Hindi: “Doob Maro (drown in shame)”.

“For political gains, some are openly saying that Article 370 has nothing to do with Maharashtra Assembly polls, that Jammu and Kashmir has nothing to do with Maharashtra. I want to tell such people that J&K and its people are also sons of Maa Bharti.

“The thinking of political opportunists pains me from within. How can they ask what Maharashtra has to do with Jammu and Kashmir,” he said. “Doob maro, doob maro,” Modi lashed out.

He said the nation was proud of the sons of Maharashtra, who have sacrificed their lives for Jammu and Kashmir. The entire country stood by the patriotic people of the region to counter the terrorism coming from the other side of the border, he added.

“How dare they question (abrogation of) Article 370 and ask how is it connected to Maharashtra polls?” Modi asked.

Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar also found mention in PM Modi’s speech in Akola, a day after the BJP’s Maharashtra unit sought ‘Bharat Ratna’ for Savarkar in its manifesto. “It is due to Savarkar’s sanskar (values) that we put nationalism as the basis for nation-building,” Modi said. He also rued that Babasaheb Ambedkar was denied the Bharat Ratna.

He also dubbed the Congress-NCP alliance for the upcoming polls as a “bhrashtwadi yuti” (corrupt coalition), which took Maharashtra backwards by a decade. Maharashtra and Haryana will go to polls on Monday, October 21. The results of Assembly polls will be declared on October 24.