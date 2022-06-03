‘Don’t watch it for free’: Akhilesh Yadav’s dig as Yogi Adityanath attends special screening of ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ with Akshay Kumar

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday took a dig at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his cabinet ministers for watching Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ in a ‘modern’ auditorium — which Yadav claimed was built by his government — for free.

Commenting on a picture where Adityanath is seen seated with Akshay Kumar, UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya and others, Yadav wrote on his Twitter handle that a film is better experienced from the back rows instead of the front seat, where the Chief Minister was seated. Yadav said, “The BJP government’s cabinet is watching a ‘historic’ film in the ‘modern’ auditorium built by the SP government in Lok Bhavan. By the way, the film looks even better if viewed from the back and even with a ticket instead of free because it does not harm the revenue of the state.”

In a separate tweet, Yadav urged the UP government to watch the present state of UP after watching the movie. “After watching the historical film, the cabinet is requested to also see the present condition of UP. The bread of the present cannot be made from the flour of history,” wrote Yadav on his official handle.

On Wednesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah watched the special screening of the movie. After watching the film, an elated Shah revealed that this was the first movie he has watched with his family in the last 13 years.

Heaping praise on the movie for highlighting “India’s cultural heritage,” Shah said, “As a student of history, I not only enjoyed watching this film depicting India’s cultural heritage but also understood its importance for Indians.”

“I have seen a film in the theatre with my family after a gap of almost 13 years. It was a very special day for our family as we sat in the last row of the theatre with the cast and producers of the film,” Shah further added while speaking to reporters.

Akshay Kumar has stated that the film depicts the “last Hindu Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan who shed every drop of blood in his body to defend Bharatmata.”