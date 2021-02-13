Don’t want to recall days of unrest; Jammu and Kashmir to get statehood at appropriate time: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha

Amit Shah attacked the opposition party saying that those who did not bring the account of their work of 70 years is now asking for the account of the last 17 months in Kashmir.

Home Minister Amit Shah today responded to Congress in Lok Sabha over the Jammu & Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2021. Shah said that the Bill has nothing to do with the statehood of Jammu & Kashmir and that it would be given at an appropriate time. He said that many MPs were arguing that bringing Jammu & Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2021 will deprive the Valley of statehood. “I am piloting the Bill, I brought it. I have clarified the government’s intention. Nowhere is it written in the Bill that J&K won’t get statehood. Where are you drawing a conclusion from?” said Shah in Lok Sabha.

Respond to Congress MP Manish Tewari’s statement about the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, Shah asked the MP to recall the days of Congress. “Thousands killed, curfew imposed for days. Adjudge the situation on basis of data. Peace in Kashmir is a big thing. I don’t want to recall the days of unrest. Such days won’t be there in Jammu and Kashmir again as it’s our government now,” said Shah.

Shah attacked the opposition party saying that those who did not bring the account of their work of 70 years are now asking for the account of the last 17 months in Kashmir. “We were asked what did we do about promises made during abrogation of Article 370. It has been 17 months since the abrogation and you are demanding an account for it. Did you bring the account of what you did for 70 yrs? Had you worked properly, you need not have asked us,” said the home minister.

#WATCH Jinhone Art 370 waapis laane ke aadhar par chunav lada tha wo saaf ho gaye saaf…Nobody, not even our rivals can say that there was fraud or unrest during DDC polls. Everyone voted fearlessly. 51% votes were cast in Panchayat elections in J&K: HM Shah in Lok Sabha, today pic.twitter.com/jtw5XrOZGU — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2021

Shah said that he has no objection in detailing the account. “I will give an account for everything. But those who were given the opportunity to govern for generations should look within if they are even fit to demand an account,” said Shah in Lok Sabha.

Earlier, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury questioned the government over the plans to improve the condition in Jammu and Kashmir. “The dreams that you had shown after the abrogation of Article 370 have not been fulfilled. Jammu and Kashmir has not returned to normalcy. More than Rs 90,000 crore of local business has finished. We want you to tell us how will you improve things in Jammu and Kashmir,” said Chowdhury.

Hitting out at the government over promises made for rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits, Chowdhury asked, “Amit Shah ji, you’d said that you’ll bring back Brahmins. Did you succeed in bringing back Pandits? You say you’ll bring back Gilgit Baltistan. We will discuss that later. But at least bring back those who were internally displaced, those who can’t go to Kashmir valley.”

Chowdhury said that the government has not succeeded in giving 200-300 acres of land to Pandits. He asked the home minister to clarify on the issue.