Don’t want sword of Manu Sharma hanging over my neck again: Jessica Lal’s sister’s startling statement

Sabrina said, “I do not see myself doing that. But I do not want the sword of Manu Sharma hanging over my neck again.” (Express Photo: Manoj Sharma)

I do not want the sword of Manu Sharma hanging over my neck again, Jessica Lall’s sister Sabrina Lall said while discussing her decision to forgive the killer of her sister Jessica Lall. Sabrina’s startling statement came in reply to a question posed by The Indian Express. Asked if she would meet Sharma if he walks out free, Sabrina said, “I do not see myself doing that. But I do not want the sword of Manu Sharma hanging over my neck again.”

Sabrina said that she had received a letter from Tihar jail authorities regarding victim welfare fund. Sabrina, in reply, wrote that she will not seek money, and moreover doesn’t have an objection if Sharma walks free. Sabrina said that Sharma has served 15 years in jail and it is important to “forget and forgive.”

She further implied that forgiveness is her “family background”, and her mother would have forgiven Sharma in 1999 had he apoligised to them. However, commenting on the matter,

former JCP (southern range) Amod Kanth said that Sabrina has “no locus standi” in the case. He also claimed and the “move is a show to paint Manu Sharma in a positive light in the media”.

Kanth, who was at the helm of the investigation, claimed that Sabrina never assisted the authorities and even ‘backed out’ when asked to appear in court. However, Sabrina refuted the claims, saying she ‘was an observer in the court” and one cannot spend your entire life carrying baggage.

Sabrina’s decision to forgive Manu Sharma has shocked many. Convicted for murder, Sharma is currently lodged in Tihar Jail where he is serving a life term. The story of Jessica’s murder, and Sabrina’s fight to get justice done had later inspired a movie named ‘No One Killed Jessica’.

In what sent chills down the spines of many, Sharma had shot Jessica in the head point blank when she refused to serve him liquor at Tamarind Court restaurant at Qutub Colonnade in south Delhi’s Mehrauli on April 29, 1999. The incident had taken place in front of a number of people.

Manu Sharma belonged to an influential family and is the son of former Congress leader Venod Sharma, who once held the post of a minister in Haryana Government.

On Monday, Sabrina said that her only aim was to get Sharma convicted in the case, and today, she has no grudges against him. She further added that one needs to let off the anger.

“I have been fighting for this since 1999. He has spent 15 years in jail. You need to let go off anger. I thought it is okay if Manu Sharma walks free,” she said. “There is no specific reason. You need to rest your mind and move on with your life. I have no objection if the court releases him,” Sabrina revealed further.