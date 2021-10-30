Don’t want outsider’s dadagiri; Modi will be more powerful as Congress not serious about politics: Mamata Banerjee in Goa

Banerjee said the TMC believes in distributing seats for the regional parties in elections.

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee, who is in Goa to strengthen the party, today met Goa Forward Party chief Vijai Sardesai to bring like-minded parties together against the BJP. Banerjee said that she wants the region parties and federal structure to get strong. The West Bengal CM said that she doesn’t want a division of votes during elections. “We (Sardesai and she) discussed, we should walk together to fight against the BJP. So it’s up to them to decide. We want to avoid division of votes. So, I want regional parties that can walk together to fight against BJP,” said Banerjee.

She also said that Delhi’s dadagiri should be stopped. “We should make states strong, if states are strong, then the Centre will be strong. Delhi ka dadagiri amka naka (We don’t want Delhi’s bullying)” said Mamata Banerjee while addressing the media.

Banerjee also said that Narendra Modi will become more powerful as the Congress party is not serious about politics. She also accused Congress of not taking decisions that left the country suffering.

When asked about what decisions she thinks the Congress should be taking, she said, “I am not going to discuss the Congress because this is not my party. I have set up my regional party and without any support of anybody, we formed three times government.”

She said that Congress got an opportunity in the past but instead of fighting against the BJP, the grand old party contested against her in Bengal. “Don’t you think when they contested against me, when they contest my political party in Bengal?” she said.

Banerjee said the TMC believes in distributing seats for the regional parties in elections. The TMC has announced that it will be contesting all 40 seats in the upcoming Goa elections.

Addressing media on the last day of her three-day visit to Goa, Banerjee said, “Inflation is high. LPG, diesel-petrol prices have increased. Businesses affected due to GST, exports down but BJP is not serious to solve these issues. They said they will bring ‘Ache Din’ but they are finishing this country.”

After meeting Banerjee, Goa Forward Party President, Vijai Sardesai, said, “Mamata Banerjee is a symbol of regional pride, we’re also a regional party. We welcome her recent statement that like-minded parties should come together to fight against BJP. I met with her today and we’ll discuss that in our party.”

The assembly elections will be held in Goa early next year.