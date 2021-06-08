‘Don’t want ministerial berth for two decades’, Abhishek Banerjee counters dynasty politics allegation with attack on Jay Shah

Abhishek Banerjee is an MP as well as nephew of Mamata Banerjee.

The Trinamool Congress’ historic victory in the recently concluded West Bengal Assembly Elections not only forced many to see TMC as a formidable opponent to the BJP nationally, but also boosted the party’s morale. Buoyant from the poll win, the party has now started looking beyond Bengal and the same was confirmed by TMC MP and Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee. Addressing his first-ever press conference as TMC General Secretary, Abhishek said that a fresh push will be given to take the party to other states across the country. He said that the party aims not to defeat the BJP but to save the country and protect its Constitution. It may be recalled that the BJP is the only opposition party in the West Bengal assembly as Congress and CPI-M were washed out in the recently held polls.

He said that the party would plan its expansion more systematically this time. “We will not go to other states to win some seats or some percentage of votes. We will go to other states only when we can win that state,” he said. While he did not elaborate on the plan, Abhishek said that he has been holding talks with senior party leaders and will finalise a plan in this regard soon and will make it public within a month.

Hitting out at the saffron party over dynasty politics claim, Abhishek said that they ran a campaign on the issue but the people’s verdict was there for all to see. He also dared the saffron party to bring in legislation banning dynasty politics. Abhishek said that he would resign from the post if the BJP brings such a law.

Abhishek claimed that he doesn’t want any ministerial berth for the next 20 years. “Can Jay Shah (Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s son) say the same about his BCCI post?” he quipped.

Reacting to him becoming the de-facto number 2 in the party after being elevated as general secretary, he said there is no second man in TMC and everyone is a worker of the party.

The TMC leader also attacked West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar who had been at loggerheads with CM Mamata Banerjee over a range of issues. “You are a Governor, you cannot differentiate between the BJP and Trinamool. You started attacking the Chief Minister within hours of her taking oath. This is not done,” Abhishek said.