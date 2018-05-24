Don’t think Christians under attack in India: President of Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India

Gracias recently took over as the president of the CBCI which is the apex decision-making body of the Indian Catholic Church. (ANI)

Amid the row over Delhi Archbishop Anil Couto’s letter on the “turbulent political atmosphere” prevailing in the country, the President of Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India (CBCI), Oswald Cardinal Gracias, on Thursday disagreed with the notion that Christians are being attacked all over the country. He said that there are misguided elements who are creating problems. He also urged the government to give a strong message to the masses stating that such incidents would not be tolerated. “Don’t think Christians are being attacked all over the country. It’s unfortunate that there are misguided elements who create problems. Government must give a strong message that such incidents won’t be tolerated,” Gracias was quoted by ANI as saying.

Gracias had, however, on Wednesday blamed the government saying that there is growing anxiety among minority communities because the government is not acting enough to protect them, reported The Indian Express. He further said there have been more attempts to polarise society in the last four years. However, he added that the timing of Couto’s letter was wrong and it should not be taken as the official voice of the Church in India.

Gracias recently took over as the president of the CBCI which is the apex decision-making body of the Indian Catholic Church. The remarks come in the wake of a controversy that Anil Couto kicked off. Couto had written a letter to all parish priests and religious institutions in the Delhi archdiocese a few days before the May 12 Karnataka elections, calling for a “prayer campaign”. He had claimed that a turbulent political atmosphere” has posed a threat to India’s constitutional principles and secular fabric. In his letter, he had also appealed to followers of his faith for a “prayer campaign” ahead of the 2019 general elections.

On the other hand, dismissing Couto’s remark, National Commission for Minorities (NCM) chairperson Syed Ghayorul Hasan Rizvi had on Wednesday said that he should refrain from statements that can “vitiate” the atmosphere. Rizvi added by saying that the central government “was working for everyone” and did not indulge in discrimination based on religion.