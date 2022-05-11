‘Don’t take SFJ threat seriously,’ says Himachal CM Jairam Thakur after one arrested in Khalistan flag row

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Wednesday said that one out of two people involved in raising Khalistan flags outside the state assembly house at Dharamshala was nabbed earlier in the morning, news agency ANI reported.

Reacting to Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) Gurpatwant Singh Pannun’s threat, Ramesh told ANI, “As far as Gurpatwant Singh Pannun is concerned, I don’t take him very seriously, though some incidents are happening that are a matter of concern.”

Pannun had threatened Ramesh via an audio message sent to few mediapersons in the state and warned that any action taken against raising of Khalistani flags will be met with “violence.”

Delhi | I won't comment much on such things. As far as Gurpatwant Singh Pannu is concerned, I don't take him very seriously, though some incidents are happening that are a matter of concern: Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur on a purported 'open threat' letter by SFJ pic.twitter.com/hS72T5N8eK — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2022

Expressing concern over Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) General Counsel threats to Himachal Pradesh, state Congress president Pratibha Singh on Tuesday demanded that the pro-Khalistan group leader should be immediately arrested.

A political tug of war between the Congress and AP ensued when Singh accused AAP of receiving funding from the Khalistani leader.

Hitting out at the Congress leader and terming the allegations levelled against AAP as “unfortunate”, state spokesperson Gaurav Sharma said, “People who live in glass houses do not throw stones at others’ houses”.

“AAP’s popularity and base is on the rise in Himachal Pradesh, that is why both, the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress, are feeling insecure,” he said.

On Sunday, Himachal Pradesh was put on high alert after Khalistani flags and symbols were found outside the Assembly house following a call for a referendum for Khalistan by the banned outfit.

SFJ chief Pannun was booked as the main accused under Section 13 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act and sections 153A and 153B of the India Penal Code, besides Section 3 of the HP Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act, 1985.