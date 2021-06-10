  • MORE MARKET STATS

‘Don’t spread confusion’: Smriti Irani responds after Rahul Gandhi asks government to allow walk-in vaccinations

By: |
June 10, 2021 1:30 PM

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today said that even those without access to internet have the right to life.

Responding to Rahul Gandhi’s tweet, Union Minister Smriti Irani said that the Centre has already allowed the states to facilitate walk-in registrations for vaccination.

With mandatory registration on the Centre’s CoWIN portal becoming the latest flashpoint between the Centre and the opposition parties, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today said that even those without access to internet have the right to life and the government should allow walk-in vaccinations for them. “Online registration is not enough for the vaccine. Everyone walking-in to the vaccine center should get the vaccine. Right to life belongs to even those who do not have the internet,” he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi also said that CoWIN servers no purpose and the government should do away with it. “I’ve repeatedly asked that the government do away with CoWIN since it serves no purpose. Even Supreme Court had pointed out the digital divide in India that prevents a majority of Indians from getting vaccinated. Glad that the new vaccine guidelines at least permit onsite registration now,” said Owaisi.

Responding to Rahul Gandhi’s tweet, Union Minister Smriti Irani said that the Centre has already allowed the states to facilitate walk-in registrations for vaccination. “Kabir says- As you sow, so shall you reap. Those who can understand will know. The central government has already given approval to the states for walk-in registration. Don’t spread confusion, get vaccinated,” said Smriti Irani.

On May 24, the Centre had allowed states to carry out on-site registration, appointments, and administration of COVID-19 vaccines doses for adults below the age of 45 at government-run centers.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court of India had also flagged the digital divide over CoWIN registrations, saying that mandatory registration on the CoWIN app could leave out a large population from the universal vaccination drive.

