Don’t push blatant falsehoods for political gains: Manohar Parrikar’s son to Sharad Pawar

Sharad Pawar had said that Manohar Parrikar resigned from the post of defence minister because Rafale deal was not acceptable to him. (PTI)

Former Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar’s son Utpal Parrikar has written to NCP chief Sharad Pawar requesting him to desist from dragging his father’s name for political gains. This comes days after Sharad Pawar alleged that Manohar Parrikar resigned from the post of defence minister because Rafale deal was not acceptable to him.

Reacting to this, Utpal said that it was an attempt to gain some political mileage. “This is yet another unfortunate attempt to invoke my father’s name to push blatant falsehoods for political gains. Urge you to desist from such conduct,” Utpal said.

During a political rally in Kolhapur, Pawar had said: “The Rafale deal was not acceptable to Parrikar. He, therefore, quit as Defence minister and returned to Goa.”

Parrikar was defence minister in the Centre but was sent back to Goa after the BJP fell short of the majority in the assembly elections in 2017. He was rushed to Goa to take charge of the coalition government in the state.

Not only Utpal, but many BJP leaders have called Pawar’s remarks unfortunate. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis recently said the NCP chief’s statement was uncalled for. He further said that even Rahul Gandhi tried to make similar comments against Parrikar but at that time Parrikar was alive and he had given a strong reply. “But making similar comments after Parrikar’s death, I think it is uncalled for,” Fadnavis added.

In January this year, Congress president Rahul Gandhi paid a visit to Parrikar, who was battling pancreatic cancer. After the meeting, Gandhi claimed that Parrikar had nothing to do with the new Rafale deal announced by Narendra Modi.

Taking strong objection to this, former Goa CM shot back at Gandhi and said: “I feel let down that you have used this visit for your petty political gains. In the 5 minutes you spent with me, neither did you mention anything about Rafale, now did we discuss anything related to it.”