Don’t preach us ‘Rajdharma’, BJP tells Sonia Gandhi as blame-game erupts over Delhi violence

Ravi Shankar Prasad slams Sonia Gandhi for preaching ‘rajdharma’ to the Modi government.

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday hit back at Congress president Sonia Gandhi following her accusations of Bharatiya Janata Party leaders orchestrating communal violence in parts of Delhi. Accusing the Congress party of changing its stand on granting Indian citizenship to persecuted minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, BJP leader and Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad came down heavily on Sonia Gandhi for preaching ‘rajdharma’ to the Modi government.

“Sonia Gandhi, please don’t preach us ‘rajdharma’. Your record is full of twists and turns,” he said while making a reference to the grand old party’s march to the Rashtrapati Bhavan to submit a memorandum. Prasad referred to letters by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Assam CM Tarun Gogoi to the Home ministry seeking citizenship for minorities from neighbouring countries.

Prasad said that the Congress party can stoop to any level of votebank politics and advised the grand old party to act responsibly towards maintaining peace and harmony in the country.

The BJP leader then went on to show the remarks made by Congress leaders in the recent past over CAA and accused them of provoking people.

Questioning the party’s stand on Citizenship Amendment Act, he said, “Soniaji, the first thing you should tell us your party’s thought about the displaced people of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who are being persecuted on the basis of their faith. Your leaders repeatedly took a stand on this.”

“Indira ji had helped the Ugandan migrants, Rajiv Gandhi had helped the Tamil people, Manmohan ji had said that citizenship should be granted. Ashok Gehlot wrote to Shivraj Patil and Advani ji demanding that citizenship should be granted,” he said.

“What kind of ‘rajdharma’ is this? Soniaji, you have to answer whether Manmohan ji was wrong? Was the work done by Indira ji and Rajiv ji wrong?” Prasad asked.

Prasad said that what Sonia Gandhi said from Ramlila Maidan amounted to provocation. “Soniaji, you said in Ramlila Maidan that there will be a fight on this. What language is this? What is this if not provocation,” he said.

When asked about remarks made by BJP leaders Kapil Mishra and Parvesh Verma, Prasad replied, “The BJP does not approve of these statements.”

Mishra, Verma and Anurag Thakur have come under the lens of the court for making provocative statements in the recent past. The Delhi High Court has also expressed strong displeasure over the Delhi Police’s failure to register FIR against leaders.