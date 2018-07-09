Don’t pray here! Supreme Court refuses to allow offering of Namaz at Taj Mahal

The court said that the Taj Mahal building is one of the seven wonders of the world, and no Namaz will be offered there.

Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea challenging Agra authority’s order barring outsiders from offering prayers on Fridays at the mosque in the Taj Mahal complex. The court said that the Taj Mahal building is one of the seven wonders of the world, and no Namaz will be offered there. There are other places where one can do that, the court added.

The district administration had banned outsiders from offering Namaz at the Taj Mahal premises on January 24 this year. The administration had ordered that only locals with valid identification will be allowed to offer Namaz inside the Taj Mahal premises.

Petitioner Syed Ibrahim Hussain Zaidi, the president of Taj Mahal Masjid Management Committee in Agra, has argued in the apex court that several tourists visit Agra throughout the year and the order issued by ADM (Additional District Magistrate) (City), Agra restraining them from offering their prayers at the mosque inside the Taj Mahal was illegal and arbitrary.

“Why for such prayers they should go to the Taj Mahal,” the bench of Justices A K Sikri and Ashok Bhushan told said, adding, “There are other mosques also. They can offer their prayers there.”

further inputs awaited