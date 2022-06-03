‘Don’t play politics over Moosewala’s death’: Kejriwal defends AAP govt in Punjab

Urging opposition parties not to indulge in politics over singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala’s death, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday assured that Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is doing everything to identify and punish the culprits.

The AAP government in Punjab has been under fire for publicising the move to withdraw or trim the security of 424 individuals, including Sidhu Moosewala’s, days before his gruesome killing. On Thursday, the AAP government told the Punjab and Haryana High Court that it will reinstate the security of all VVIPs on June 7.

Requesting all opposition parties not to involve themselves in petty politics and instead, come forward to help Punjab progress, Kejriwal said, “Earlier there had been Patiala violence and Mohali bomb blasts which were resolved in 24 or 48 hours. Now that the new government is there, it is trying its best. Opposition party and everyone together have to take Punjab forward.”

“I believe that whatever has happened, politics should not be done on it. Sidhu Musewala was killed, it is a matter of great regret. For that, Punjab CM has said that all efforts are on and assures that the culprits will be caught and punished,” Kejriwal told reporters, as reported by news agency ANI.

After Moosewala died from suffering multiple bullet injuries on May 29, Kejriwal took to Twitter and wrote, “Sidhu Moosewala’s murder is saddening and very shocking. I have spoken to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann. The culprits will be given the strictest punishment. I request all of you to be strong and maintain peace. May god grant his soul peace.”

On Thursday, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri lashed out at the AAP government in Punjab, while addressing a press conference. Pointing out the worsening law and order situation in the state, Puri said that people no longer feel safe over there anymore.