Don’t play divisive politics, it won’t work in Bengal: Mamata Banerjee responds to Amit Shah

Mamata Banerjee has been at odds with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah whose party, BJP, has made significant inroads in Bengal in the last couple of years.

Hours after Home Minister Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on Mamata Banerjee for discrimination against Hindus during festivals, the West Bengal chief minister cautioned the people against divisive politics and said it will not work in the state. She said that people were welcome to the eastern state but they should not profess any divisive politics. “Everyone is welcome to our state and enjoy the hospitality of our people. But don’t profess any divisive politics. It will not work in Bengal,” the chief minister said.

Mamata Banerjee has been at odds with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah whose party, BJP, has made significant inroads in Bengal in the last couple of years. The West Bengal chief minister believes that the BJP follows a divisive politics and polarises people to win elections. The TMC chief today asked the people not to spread the religion of divisive politics. “Don’t create a rift among people. Bengal is known to respect leaders of different faiths for ages. This can never be spoilt,” Banerjee said.

Earlier in the day, Amit Shah targeted Mamata Banerjee by reminding the people of some of the controversial decisions taken by her government during Ram Navami and Durga Puja last year. He said now no one can dare stop the people from celebrating Saraswati Puja and Durga Puja in Bengal. The Home Minister also said that the TMC chief was spreading lies over NRC. Shah said that his government will not evict any refugee from the country but not spare illegal immigrants.

“I am here to clear all doubts on the BJP’s stand…Mamata Di is saying that millions of Hindus will have to leave Bengal. There cannot be a bigger lie than this. I want to assure the people of Bengal that the NRC will be implemented but no refugee will be evicted. I assure all Hindu, Buddhist, Sikh, Jain refugees that they will not have to leave the country. They will get citizenship and enjoy all the rights of an Indian national,” Amit Shah said.