Don’t need your certificate of courage: Nitin Gadkari lambasts Rahul Gandhi for latest tweet

Union minister Nitin Gadkari hit back at Congress president Rahul Gandhi saying he doesn’t need a certificate of courage from him. The reaction comes in the backdrop of Rahul’s tweet describing Gadkari as the only person in the BJP with guts. Rahul’s remarks came after Gadkari said in an interaction that “one who can not manage his home can not manage the country”.

“Rahul Gandhi ji, I don’t need your certificate of courage from you. I am surprised that you being a national president of a political party are using twisted reports by media to attack our government,” he said in a series of tweets.

@RahulGandhi जी, मेरी हिम्मत के लिए मुझे आप के सर्टिफिकेट की जरूरत नही है लेकिन आश्चर्य इस बात का है की एक राष्ट्रीय पार्टी के अध्यक्ष होने बाद भी हमारी सरकार पर हमला करने के लिए आपको मीडिया द्वारा ट्विस्ट किए गए खबरों का सहारा लेना पड़ रहा है। — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) February 4, 2019



Gadkari said that it is the strength of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the central government that Rahul Gandhi is using others’ shoulders to fire at the BJP.

The BJP leader also slammed Rahul over the Rafale deal which the opposition has been alleging was signed to benefit to Anil Ambani. “As far as the issues raised by you are concerned, I say this will all conviction that our government has acted in a transparent manner by keeping the country’s need at the forefront,” he added.

Gadkari also noted that it was because of poor policies of Congress-led UPA that farmers are in a crisis. “PM Modi’s honest policies have brought farmers out of the crisis,” he said.

The BJP leader further said that Congress is unable to come to terms with the fact that Narendra Modi has become the Prime Minister. Gadkari said that he hopes Rahul Gandhi will behave with responsibility in the future.

Rahul Gandhi had earlier congratulated Gadkari for his remark that “one who can’t take care of his home, can’t manage country.”

Gadkari Ji, compliments! You are the only one in the BJP with some guts. Please also comment on: 1. The #RafaleScam & Anil Ambani

2. Farmers’ Distress

3. Destruction of Institutionshttps://t.co/x8BDj1Zloa — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 4, 2019



