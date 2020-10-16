Don’t need to use PM Modi’s photos for campaigning. He lives in my heart, I am his Hanuman: Chirag Paswan

Chirag's LJP is contesting elections alone on 143 seats, it has decided to field candidates against JDU but not BJP.
LJP President Chirag Paswan
Bihar Elections 2020: LJP President Chirag Paswan on Friday said that he does not need to use Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photos for election campaign in Bihar. “I don’t need to use PM Modi’s photos for campaigning. He lives in my heart, I am his Hanuman. If needed, I will tear open my chest and show it,” Chirag said while speaking to ANI.
Chirag’s LJP is contesting elections alone on 143 seats, it has decided to field candidates against JDU but not BJP. Chirag on multiple occasions has said that he has full faith in Prime Minister Modi but will not accept the leadership of Nitish Kumar in Bihar. He has also said that his party will form the government with the BJP after the elections.