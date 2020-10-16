Don’t need to use PM Modi’s photos for campaigning. He lives in my heart, I am his Hanuman: Chirag Paswan

LJP President Chirag Paswan

Bihar Elections 2020: LJP President Chirag Paswan on Friday said that he does not need to use Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photos for election campaign in Bihar. “I don’t need to use PM Modi’s photos for campaigning. He lives in my heart, I am his Hanuman. If needed, I will tear open my chest and show it,” Chirag said while speaking to ANI.

Chirag, who walked out of NDA alliance in the state over differences with JDU, today targeted chief minister Nitish Kumar saying he will need Prime Minister Modi’s photos for campaigning in Bihar.

#WATCH I don’t need to use PM Modi’s photos for campaigning. He lives in my heart, I am his Hanuman. If needed, I’ll tear open my chest and show it: LJP chief Chirag Paswan#BiharElections pic.twitter.com/KhVPG4w2J2 — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2020

Chirag’s LJP is contesting elections alone on 143 seats, it has decided to field candidates against JDU but not BJP. Chirag on multiple occasions has said that he has full faith in Prime Minister Modi but will not accept the leadership of Nitish Kumar in Bihar. He has also said that his party will form the government with the BJP after the elections.