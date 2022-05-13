‘Don’t need certificate of patriotism from Yogi, BJP’: Owaisi after national anthem made mandatory in UP madrasas

Hitting out at the Uttar Pradesh government for making the national anthem before classes mandatory in the state’s madrasas, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the BJP looked at madrassas with suspicion and that’s why they were making such laws.

“We tell Yogi Adityanath and the BJP that don’t give us the certificate of patriotism. Because when the freedom struggle of the country was being fought, there was no Sangh Parivar at that time,” Owaisi told news agency ANI.

“On 15th August and 26th January, all madrassas talk about patriotism. In madrasas, love for the country is taught. You look at them with suspicion, that’s why you are making such laws,” he added.

On March 24, the UP madrasa education board decided to make mandatory singing the National Anthem mandatory before the start of classes in the new academic session. Madrassas were closed in Uttar Pradesh from March 30 to May 11 due to Ramzan and classes resumed on Thursday.

State minister Danish Azad said madrasa education is crucial for minorities, adding that when the national anthem is sung, students would learn society’s values.

“The government is working for the upliftment of madarsa education. Now, madrasa students study religious scriptures alongside maths, science and computers,” Azad added.