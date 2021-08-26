‘Don’t know who dreams them up’: Shashi Tharoor’s Onam pictures start meme fest on Twitter, Congress MP shares his favourites

The Congress MP too, joined in on the fun, picking his three favourites from the memes flooding the microblogging site.

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor’s pictures from his Onam celebrations have inadvertently started a meme fest on Twitter. The Congress MP too, joined in on the fun, picking his three favourites from the memes flooding the microblogging site.

Among the many pictures shared by Tharoor, he wore yellow kurta and white mundu in one of them while breaking a coconut at a temple in Karnataka. “Offered a ‘Niramala’ at the Elevanchery Bhagavathy Kshetram a few minutes from my ancestral home (where I also smashed a ritual coconut and prayed to the Naga gods worshipped by all Nairs). Onam blessings to all especially those suffering in these troubled times,” tweeted Tharoor while sharing the pictures.

And then offered a “Niramala” at the Elevanchery Bhagavathy Kshetram a few minutes from my ancestral home (where I also smashed a ritual coconut & prayed to the Naga gods worshipped by all Nairs). #Onam blessings to all especially those suffering in these troubled times. pic.twitter.com/2rJuKVPEHl — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 21, 2021

In no time, netizens creatively photoshopped the Thiruvananthapuram MP into different hilarious scenarios. These included showing him fielding in a cricket ground, performing Bharatnatyam and pouring tea.

“There are many of these memes going around using the pic of me ritually smashing a coconut,” Tharoor wrote while responding to one such meme in which he has been photoshopped into a boxing ring.

“I don’t know who dreams them up by they are often very funny. This one is one of my favourites,” he added, sharing a meme in which the parliamentarian’s photo had been superimposed onto a cricket pitch.

There are many of these memes going around using the pic of me ritually smashing a coconut. I don’t know who dreams them up by they are often very funny. This one is one of my favourites: pic.twitter.com/yGk0LWz1TR — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 25, 2021

Another one which caught the Congress MP’s attention was one in which he was shown pouring tea alongside a tea seller.

Here are some other memes of Shashi Tharoor that went viral on Twitter: