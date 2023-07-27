‘Don’t interfere’: Manipur CM warns Mizoram counterpart after Zoramthanga attends Kuki rally

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Wednesday asked his Mizoram counterpart Zoramthanga, who took part in a massive rally at Aizawl to express solidarity with Zomi-Kuki people, not to interfere in the internal matter of the neighbouring state, reported PTI.

Addressing the Kargil Vijay Diwas function held in Imphal, Singh said, “I ask the Mizoram chief minister not to interfere in the internal matter of another state.” He also described as “barbaric” the hurling of abuses towards him at the Aizawl rally.

Manipur has been witnessing ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities since May 3, when a protest march organised by the All Tribal Students’ Union of Manipur which opposed the demand of the majority Meitei community to be included in the Scheduled Tribes category, turned violent.

Incidents of violence, arson, and crime against women, continue to deepen the crisis of the state. Over 140 lives have been lost in the violence so far. A video of two women being stripped and paraded naked in the Kangpokpi district of Manipur on May 4 led to massive outrage across the nation, questioning the role of police, National Commission of Women (NCW), as well as the law and order situation in the state. The video of the incident went viral on social media on July 19.

Aizawl: Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga takes part at a rally in support of the Kuki-Zo tribal community in Manipur pic.twitter.com/T7ETOXq9D1 — ITLFMediaCell (A) (@ITLFMedia_Cell) July 25, 2023

On Wednesday, the Manipur CM said that the state government has been observing all incidents that are taking place in the state, and warned those who were “trying to destroy the integrity of Manipur”.

The CM asserted that the BJP government in the state would not succumb to any threat, adding that the fight is between the government and the elements “who want to disturb peaceful co-existence in the state”.

Singh has also reiterated that the state government is committed to drive out illegal migrants, and rejected the demand of separate administration.

In the wake of violent clashes between the two communities, ten MLAs belonging to the Chin-Kuki-Mizo-Zomi group in Manipur have urged the Union government to create a separate administration for their community.