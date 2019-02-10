Don’t have much hope from BJP to solve mining impasse: Goa mining people’s front

By: | Published: February 10, 2019 2:44 PM

The mining sector in the state came to a standstill in March last year after a Supreme Court order quashed 88 leases and banned the extraction of iron ore.

AMIT SHAH, RAHUL GANDHI, BJP, congress, nda, upa, Goa Mining People's Front, Usgao village in north Goa, Bicholim, Quepem, Sanguem, DharbandoraReacting to the BJP chief’s statement, Puti Gaonkar of the Goa Mining People’s Front said, “We don’t have much hope from BJP now after Amit Shah’s action of dodging the mining issue during his Goa visit (on Saturday).

A day after BJP chief Amit Shah said his party would try its best to find a solution to the mining impasse in Goa, an organisation comprising those dependent on the sector Sunday said they did not have much hope from the ruling party. Shah made his one-line mention of the state’s mining woes while addressing BJP workers at ‘Atal Booth Karyakarta Sammelan’ here on Saturday. “We will make all possible efforts to resume mining which has stopped in Goa,” Shah had said Saturday. The mining sector in the state came to a standstill in March last year after a Supreme Court order quashed 88 leases and banned the extraction of iron ore.

Reacting to the BJP chief’s statement, Puti Gaonkar of the Goa Mining People’s Front said, “We don’t have much hope from BJP now after Amit Shah’s action of dodging the mining issue during his Goa visit (on Saturday).” “The way Amit Shah addressed the issue in only one sentence clearly indicates they are not serious about such a major problem,” Gaonkar told PTI.

He said the GMPF had called for a public meeting in Usgao village in north Goa on February 14 to decide on the future course of action for the mining sector’s resumption. A shutdown would also be observed by the GMPF in the mining belt on February 28, Goankar added. Bicholim, Quepem, Sanguem and Dharbandora talukas comprise the mining belt in the state.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Don’t have much hope from BJP to solve mining impasse: Goa mining people’s front
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
BONANZA FOR RAILWAY PASSENGERS!
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Bonanza for Indian Railways passengers! Travel in faster, state-of-the-art coaches soon
Bonanza for Indian Railways passengers! Travel in faster, state-of-the-art coaches soon
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition