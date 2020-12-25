  • MORE MARKET STATS

Don’t fall for lies of those who did nothing despite being in power for decades: JP Nadda to farmers

December 25, 2020 7:21 PM

Nadda also asked why West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee did not implement the centrally sponsored PM-KISAN scheme in the state. In a series of tweets after Modi's address to farmers, Nadda said the prime minister has again presented the facts about the farm laws.

BJP president J P Nadda on Friday requested farmers not to fall for lies being spread by the parties which did nothing for them when in power, and said they should support Prime Minister Narendra Modi in making the country prosperous and self-reliant.

While putting up a strong defence of the three farm laws, enacted in September, Modi said farmers in overwhelming numbers across the country have welcomed the three Acts and listed their benefits as well.

Nadda said the Modi government is committed to do everything possible to preserve the interests of farmers, he said.

“I request all the farmer brothers that those who have done nothing for you in spite of being in power for many decades, do not fall for the lies spread by them, beware of them. Support Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make farmer brothers and the entire country prosperous and self-reliant,” Nadda said.

Nadda said it is sad that while crores of farmer brothers across the country are getting the benefits of PM-KISAN, more than 70 lakh farmers of West Bengal are being deprived of its benefits.

“I want to ask Mamata ji, why did she not implement this farmer friendly scheme in Bengal,” Nadda said.
He also thanked Prime Minister Modi for releasing a sum of Rs 18,000 crore directly to the bank accounts of more than nine crore farmer families of the country under the PM-KISAN scheme.

