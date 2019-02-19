Don’t expect a miracle from me: Priyanka Gandhi tells Congress workers as expectations mount

Asking the party workers to put in efforts to strengthen the party at the booth level, newly appointed Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi said on Monday that miracles should not be expected out of her. Priyanka has been given the responsibility of taking on BJP’s firebrand politician Yogi Adityanath and also revive the Congress party in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the crucial lok sabha elections this year.

“I cannot do a miracle from above. The workers need to strengthen the party at the booth level and I need your support for strengthening the party in the state,” Priyanka Gandhi said during a meeting as she addressed workers from Bundelkhand, reported PTI.

The Bundelkhand region is crucial as it comprises 19 Assembly and four Lok Sabha seats which include Jhansi-Lalitpur, Banda, Jaluan and Hamirpur.

During the meeting, Priyanka also warned the workers that anyone found indulging in anti-party activities would be asked to leave the party. The meet comes a week after she held a marathon strategy session with senior leaders and office-bearers in the state.

Priyanka, 47, was appointed AICC general secretary for UP (East) while Jyotiraditya Scindia was appointed as the pointsman for UP (West) in January. Priyanka made a grand entry with a mega roadshow in Lucknow along with Scindia and Congress president Rahul Gandhi in the previous week. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi is married to businessman Robert Vadra and has two children with him.

Post the roadshow, she also held a 16-hour meeting with party workers from various parts of the state on Wednesday in a bid to mobilise the cadres ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

The challenges before Priyanka as she carries the mantle for her party in a state which sends the maximum number of members to the Lok Sabha, are manifold. In the last Lok Sabha elections in 2014, Congress could win only 2 of the 80 seats, down 19 seats from its tally in the previous general election. This time around, Priyanka has been handed the tough task of reviving the party’s fortunes at a time when the organisation is weak and morale of the party worker low. In UP, the Congress faces the BJP’s might which is based on the established leadership of Narendra Modi and the calculated alliance of Mayawati’s BSP and Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party.