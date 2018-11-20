Don’t elect even a single Congress candidate: PM Narendra Modi to voters

Targeting the Nehru-Gandhi family, Modi said, “History has shown us that however big a sultanate in Delhi is, its rule ends after four generations. Congress has also met the same fate”. (Twitter Image/BJP)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday asked people to vote “intelligently” in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls, ensuring that “not even a single Congress candidate” is elected. Addressing a poll rally for the November 28 elections, Modi said the people of Madhya Pradesh have an opportunity to crush the Congress party’s “ego”.

Targeting the Nehru-Gandhi family, Modi said, “History has shown us that however big a sultanate in Delhi is, its rule ends after four generations. Congress has also met the same fate”. “Congress is a party whose leaders are confused and the party is fused. They can’t pass current (power) to you,” he said. People in various states who knew what Congress did haven’t allowed it to return to power there, Modi said, citing Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal as examples.

“In these states, the Congress was struggling for over 30 years but people didn’t bring it to power, he added. Modi also said he used the “bitter medicine” of demonetisation to bring back money into banking system and to give “proper treatment to deep-rooted corruption system” in the country.

“We use poisonous medicine to eradicate termite. Similarly, I used note ban as a ‘tez’ (bitter) medicine to treat corruption in the country.” he said. “People who used to hide their money under beds, in their houses, offices and factories are now paying tax of every single penny and we are using this money for the right schemes for the common man,” Modi said.

Modi said ballots have prevailed over bullets in Jammu and Kashmir civic elections and in Chhattisgarh assembly polls despite threats by terrorists and Maoists. “The previous governments feared violence in holding elections in Srinagar,” Modi said, adding civic polls were held there with “no trace of violence”. “Despite terrorists calling for a bandh, elections were held three days ago in Kashmir valley.

The polling percentage there was 65,” he said. “People having faith in democracy proved their point,” he added. “In Chhattisgarh, naxals threatened that if people did not boycott polls, their fingers would be chopped off. Around 70 per cent voting took place in the first phase of elections and a large voter turnout is seen for the second phase there today,” Modi said.