‘Don’t do things that cause problems’: Narottam Mishra backs demand of name change of Bobby Deo-starrer Ashram-3

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Monday condemned the vandalisation the sets of Prakash Jha directorial web series ‘Ashram’ by Bajrang Dal members, but said that he supports the demand to change of the show.

“I support it (demand to change show’s name). Do you dare to keep some other name? Don’t do things that will cause problems. What happened (violence at ‘Ashram’ sets) was wrong, 4 arrested made. But Jha sahab you should also think of the wrong you’re doing,” Mishra said.

He also said that a new guideline for film shooting will be issued soon. “We’ll issue a permanent guideline that if there’s objectionable scene, story should be given to administration first and shot only if permitted,” he said.

On Sunday, Bajrang Dal activists allegedly ransacked the set of the third season of web-series ‘Ashram’ in Bhopal and also threw ink on its producer-director Prakash Jha, accusing him of portraying Hindus wrongly, police said.

Bhopal police have arrested four persons in connection with the attack on web serious crew members. The police said the efforts for identifying and arresting the rest of the accused were on.

Talking to reporters, Bajrang Dal’s state convener Sushil Surhele said the activists of his organisation will not allow the shooting of ‘Ashram’ in Bhopal. “Prakash Jha wrongly portrayed the arrangements in a Hindu ashram in its previous seasons by showing the exploitation of women by gurus. There have been ashrams in sanatan dharma since the past thousand years that played important role in building social values. There is no truth in what has been shown in this web series,” he said.

“We blackened the face of Prakash Jha and are searching for Bobby Deol, who should learn from his elder brother Sunny Deol (Bollywood actor and BJP MP), who has played roles in patriotic movies,” he added. So far, no statement was issued on behalf of Prakash Jha.