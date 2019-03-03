Don’t call us anti-national, have every right to question Balakot strike: Mehbooba Mufti

Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday said that the demand for evidence of recent air strike was everyone’s right.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday said that the demand for evidence of recent air strike was everyone’s right as the government was ambiguous about the details. She further said that people who are asking for the proofs should not be called anti-national.

In a series of tweets, the former J&K CM said: “As citizens of this country, we have every right to question the credibility of the Balakot operation. Esp due to GoI’s ambiguity about the details. How does it help the enemies? Only puts GoI in a tight spot since they want to exploit this to reap electoral benefits.”

As citizens of this country, we have every right to question the credibility of the Balakot operation. Esp due to GoIs ambiguity about the details.

How does it help the enemies? Only puts GoI in a tight spot since they want to exploit this to reap electoral benefits. https://t.co/n6U20Frzqt — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) March 3, 2019

She also said: “Calling those who question the veracity of Balakot strikes anti-national is baffling. However the opposition should not fall into this trap of changing the entire election discourse from pressing issues like demonetisation, GST, unemployment, farmers distress to these strikes.”

Calling those who question the veracity of Balakot strikes anti national is baffling. However the opposition should not fall into this trap of changing the entire election discourse from pressing issues like demonetisation, GST , unemployment,farmers distress to these strikes. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) March 3, 2019

Mehbooba Mufti also claimed that the continuous political debate on the air strike will help the BJP in the upcoming general elections. “Presently when war frenzy & jingoism in the guise of patriotism is at an all-time high, allowing political discourse to be reduced to the Balakot strikes will only help BJP electorally. Its no wonder that the Rafale deal, unemployment, poor eco growth are fading into oblivion,” she said.

Her statement comes just hours after Prime Minister Modi launched a scathing attack on the opposition for asking for evidence of air strike conducted in the wee hours of February 26. PM Modi also slammed the opposition leaders for doubting the air strike at Jaish-e-Mummed camp at Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan.