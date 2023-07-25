The Indian woman who went to Pakistan to meet her Facebook friend leaving behind her husband is mentally ill, claims her father. He said that she is “mentally disturbed and eccentric” but she is not involved in any affair. The father said that it was wrong of her to go to Pakistan without informing anyone. Anju, 34, was born in Kailor village in Uttar Pradesh but she lived in Alwar district of Rajasthan. Anju acquired her passport 3 years ago and said that she wanted to explore job opportunities outside the country. She befriended Nasrullah, a Pakistani resident, on Facebook in 2019. Nasrullah lives in Upper Dir in the tribal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province where Anju has traveled to, on a valid visa, to meet him.

Anju’s father said that he had not been in touch with her for almost 20 years, after she got married. It was only yesterday that he was informed by his son about the incident. Anju had moved to Bhiwadi, Rajasthan after her marriage. She had not visited her father as she was never invited by her father, he claimed. Her father also says that she is mentally disturbed. She has two children and they are left behind with their father who is staying in MP as his house is vacant.

The father said that Anju is of free nature and his son-in-law is a very simple person. He assures that she does not have an affair with Nasrullah and will come back to India soon. Thomas, her husband also requested the media to not give this entire incident a “Hindu-Muslim Love story” tag.

Anju will return to India on August 20 after her visa expires, her Facebook friend Nasrullah reportedly said. He has also dismissed reports of any love affair between them.