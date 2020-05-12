Don’t allow rail, air travel in Tamil Nadu till May 31, K Palaniswami urges PM Modi

Palaniswami has also urged the Prime Minister to release to `2,000 crore as special grant for medical equipment. (File photo: Reuters)

Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to allow air and rail transport in the state till May 31, citing the increasing number of Covid-19 positive cases.

The chief minister made the plea in the wake of the Centre’s plan to restart train services from Tuesday connecting Delhi with cities including Chennai. “I request you not to begin regular air services till May 31. We know from press that regular train service to and from Chennai will commence from May 12. As positive cases in Chennai are showing an increasing trend, don’t permit train service up to May 31 in my state,” he told the PM.

Palaniswami has also urged the Prime Minister to release to `2,000 crore as special grant for medical equipment.

The Rs 312 crore released earlier under the NHM has fully been utilised and the state has submitted the utilisation certificate to enable release of the second instalment.

The chief minister said additional borrowing of 33% above the permitted level for 2019-20 may be allowed for 2020-21.

He also sought release of the pending GST compensation amount and around 50% of the 2020-21 Finance Commission grants to urban and rural local bodies. Moreover, no cuts should be made in devolution to states from the Budget estimates for 2020-21, Palaniswami urged.

He has also requested an ad-hoc grant of `1,000 crore from the NDRF to procure medical and protective materials and facilitate the movement of migrant labourers, the cost of which is being entirely borne by the state government.