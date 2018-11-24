Don’t agree with MLAs’ demand to exclude Delhi Police from ex gratia scheme, says Arvind Kejriwal

By: | Published: November 24, 2018 11:15 PM

Criticising the “attitude” of the Delhi Police in cases of attack on Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party legislators had said that it puts a question mark on “impartiality” of the force. (File photo)

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Saturday said that he disagreed with his party legislators’ demand to exclude Delhi Police from the ambit of the AAP government’s Rs one crore ex gratia scheme, and asserted that the force is his “family”.

AAP MLAs had demanded on Wednesday that the chief minister remove Delhi Police from the list of beneficiaries of city government’s scheme of giving compensation of Rs one crore to the kin of slain security personnel, alleging that the force “betrayed” the people.

Criticising the “attitude” of the Delhi Police in cases of attack on Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party legislators had said that it puts a question mark on “impartiality” of the force.

At an event in Palam here on Saturday, Kejriwal paid floral tribute to Delhi Police constables Birendra Singh and Deepak Kumar, who died while on duty. He also met the families of the two constables and handed over Rs 1 crore cheque to them.

Kejriwal claimed that he has been attacked twice in the last one month. On Tuesday, a man flung chilli powder at the chief minister outside his office at Delhi Secretariat.

“Some of our MLAs got furious over the attack and said that the Rs 1 crore policy should not cover the Delhi Police, but I do not agree with it at all,” a government statement quoted Kejriwal as saying.

The chief minister also said, “Delhi Police is my family, it is a part of my family. Delhi Police is not an individual, it is not the name of a handful of officers. The force belongs to the people of Delhi.”

Delhi Police have brave men like Birendra and Deepak who not only keep the city safe but also made the force proud, he said.

“I respect the Delhi Police, specially the constables who put their lives at risk for us. There might be some senior officials who are politically motivated, but that doesn’t mean that the whole of Delhi Police is bad,” the chief minister was also quoted as saying in the statement.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Don’t agree with MLAs’ demand to exclude Delhi Police from ex gratia scheme, says Arvind Kejriwal
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2018 India Launch Highlights:Features, Prices and Variants explained!
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2018 India Launch Highlights:Features, Prices and Variants explained!
New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga launched at Rs 7.44 lakh in India: Most spacious Ertiga ever
New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga launched at Rs 7.44 lakh in India: Most spacious Ertiga ever
Exclusive: 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga registers 10,000 bookings within one week
Exclusive: 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga registers 10,000 bookings within one week
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Banking Pangs
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition