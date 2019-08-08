Don’t agree with blanket condemnation of govt’s Jammu and Kashmir move: Karan Singh

Published: August 8, 2019 2:27:27 PM

Veteran Congress leader Karan Singh on Thursday said he does not agree with a blanket condemnation of the government’s move on Jammu and Kashmir, pointing out what he called were its several positives. Singh, son of former J&K ruler Maharaja Hari Singh, welcomed the union territory status for Ladakh and said political dialogue must continue in Kashmir to help resolve the issue.

In a statement issues here, the Congress leader said he supported the abrogation of provisions of Article 35A as the issue of gender-discrimination needed to be addressed.

He, however, said two main political parties of Jammu and Kashmir — the Peoples Democratic Party and National Conference — should not be termed “anti-national”.

