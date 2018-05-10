Donate one-month salary to Clean Ganga Fund, Nitin Gadkari urges President, Prime Minister

Gadkari added at least one crore people should come forward to help raise fund for the river cleaning efforts, which is high on the government’s agenda. (PTI)

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari today said he had written to President Ram Nath Kovind requesting him to donate his one-month salary to the Clean Ganga Fund (CGF), set up by the government to aid efforts to rid the river of pollutants. Speaking to reporters here, Gadkari said he would also urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ministers, MPs and MLAs and people to donate their one-month salary to the CGF, formed to receive voluntary contributions from individuals and organisations. The government has till now received Rs 250 crore in the CGF after it was approved by the Union Cabinet in September 2014, he said.

Gadkari added at least one crore people should come forward to help raise fund for the river cleaning efforts, which is high on the government’s agenda. “I have written a letter to the President. And after the President, I am also urging all, the Prime Minister, Ministers, MPs, MLAs and all to donate their one-month salary to the CGF,” he told reporters here.

Gadkari said all people should join the cause sharing whatever amount they can through digital transfer. “Some people have donated even Rs 300 per month in the CGF…People can share Rs 500, Rs 1,000 and whatever amount they want to share,” he said. Gadkari stressed there was no shortage of fund for the Namami Gange programme, which has a non-lapsable provision of Rs 20,000 crore.

The minister said that the government had already signed MoUs with corporate houses in connection with works such as constructing ghats and roads, installing light and sound show, developing parking spaces and other purposes. Contributions to the Clean Ganga Fund enjoy 100 per cent tax exemption.