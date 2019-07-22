Donate for Assam and Bihar Flood victims using Google Pay, Zomato, Paytm and more

Children use makeshift raft, made with drums, to move across a flood affected area in Kamrup district of Assam (PTI Photo/July 15, 2019)

As floods continue to ravage Bihar and Assam, nearly 1.11 crore people have been affected in the two eastern states. The total death toll in Bihar and Assam rose to 166 on Sunday with 102 in Bihar and 64 in Assam. On Saturday, five more casualties were reported in each of the two states.

Assam floods have hit 38.37 lakh people in 18 districts while in Bihar, 72.78 lakh people from 12 districts have been affected by the calamity. Last week, Aksay Kumar announced that he will donate Rs 2 crores to Assam – one each to Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for Assam and Kaziranga Park rescue. The National Award-winning actor also appealed to his fans to contribute for the cause.

Hima Das, the 19-year-old sprinter who has already won five gold medals this month at global meets, also donated half of her month’s salary to the relief fund and urged corporates to do the same.

NDRF personnel shift an elderly person to a safe place from flood-affected Bokakhat in Golaghat district of Assam (PTI Photo/July 16, 2019)

Given below are few ways through which one can contribute for Assam and Bihar floods:

1. CM Relief fund (Assam): Individuals who are interested in making a contribution for the people affected by Assam floods can do so by visiting – cm.assam.gov.in/relieffund.php.

Apart from this, one can also do their bit by making a contribution through cheque or demand draft to Chief Minister’s Relief Fund Assam using these account details.

Account Holder’s Name: Chief Minister’s Relief Fund Assam

Bank: State Bank of India (SBI)

Account Number: 35969660230 (SBI), Secretariat Branch

IFSC: SBIN0010755

PAN: AAATC4667K

CM Relief Fund (Bihar): Individuals who wish to donate for the relief work of the Bihar Floods, can do so by visiting – www.cmrf.bih.nic.in/users/quickdonate.aspx, or by depositing a cheque or demand draft in the account mentioned below.

Account Holder’s name: Chief Minister Relief Fund, Bihar

Bank: IDBI Bank

Account number: 2065104000002257

IFSC: IBKL0002065

PAN: AABAC9184B

2. Paytm: An individual can also make a donation of the amount he/she wants through the Paytm app. Users will have to select the Donation option after opening the app. Click on the Assam Chief Minister’s Relief Fund and then enter details of the amount you wish to donate. A message will appear on the screen if the payment is successful.

3. Google Pay: The interested persons can make a donation for the Assam Floods relief operations using the Google Pay app too. On opening the app, one will have to click on the Chief Minister Relief Fund Assam. The amount would be directly transferred into the CM’s Relief Fund account.

4. Zomato: On Zomato, one can contribute food for the people affected by floods in Assam and Bihar. Using Zomato’s mobile application, one can donate food for 1, 10 or 100 people. Donating Rs 50 would get a meal for 1 person, Rs 500 for 10 and Rs 5000 for 100. One can also volunteer to serve food with Feeding India volunteers in both states.

A health official conducts a check-up of the health of flood-affected people at Rongmola, Bindhakota village near Chabua. (PTI Photo/July 16, 2019)

5. NGOs: One can donate or provide assistance to Assam and Bihar flood victims through- ‘Uday Foundation’.

One can make RTGS/NEFT Bank transfers in the Account Name – UDAY FOUNDATION FOR CDRBG TRUST to Savings A/c No. 03361450000251 with IFSC Code HDFC0004397 for Bihar floods.

Apart from that, one can also send Cheque/DD in favour of: UDAY FOUNDATION FOR CDRBG TRUST. Courier to: Uday Foundation,113A/1, Adhchini, Sri Aurobindo Marg, New Delhi 110017. Number: 011-26561333/444.

Those who wish to donate food items, baby supplies, utensils, clothes, soap, Tarpaulins, ropes, mosquito nets, solar lights, torches and medicines can donate at the Uday Foundation Collection centre at the same address.