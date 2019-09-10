Donald Trump says Kashmir mediation offer ‘still out there’ for India and Pakistan

Donald Trump reiterates Kashmir mediation offer.

After a brief lull following a series of remarks suggesting a US mediation between India and Pakistan, President Donald Trump has reiterated his offer to mediate between India and Pakistan on the Kashmir issue. Speaking to reporters at White House on Monday, Trump said that his mediation offer is still out there, but it was for India and Pakistan to decided whether to accept it.

The President said that the relationship between the two South Asian nations is less heated now that what was a few weeks ago. Tensions between the two neighbours escalated after New Delhi revoked Jammu and Kashmir’s special status by scrapping provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution. Since then, Pakistan has made several failed attempts to raise the Kashmir issue at international forums.

“India and Pakistan are having a conflict over Kashmir as you know. I think (it) is a little bit less heated right now than (what) was two weeks ago,” he said, according to a PTI report.

“I get along with both countries very well,” Trump said while responding to a question on his assessment of the situation between India and Pakistan. “I am willing to help them if they want. They know that. That (offer) is out there.”

Watch Video: Donald Trump speaks on Kashmir



Trump’s latest remark on Kashmir comes two weeks after he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in France. At that time, he had agreed to PM Modi’s views that Kashmir was a bilateral issue and India will not accept third party’s intervention.

Earlier, during a state visit of Pakistani Premier Imran Khan, Trump had offered to mediate between India and Pakistan on Kashmir, evoking a sharp response from New Delhi. Washington later denied any change in its stance on Kashmir and maintained that Kashmir was a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan.

All the five permanent UN members but China have openly that Article 370 was India’s internal matter and backed New Delhi’s stand on Kashmir.