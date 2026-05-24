US President Donald Trump delivered a surprise message to India on Sunday during an event marking America’s 250th Independence Day at the US Embassy in New Delhi through a surprise phone call. Speaking to a huge audience through US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, Trump expressed strong support for India, praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the close ties between the two countries.

“I love India. I just want to say hello to everybody. I love the Prime Minister. PM Modi is great, he is my friend. I am big fan of PM Modi,” he said.

#WATCH | Delhi | US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor connects with the US President live at the 250th Independence Day celebration.



US President Donald Trump says, "…I love India…I just want to say hello to everybody. I love the Prime Minister. PM Modi is great, he is my… pic.twitter.com/MxPrFWKdWO — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2026

What US President Trump said

The moment unfolded before diplomats, senior government officials, business leaders and guests attending the event. Gor called the US president and switched the conversation to phone, allowing those gathered at the embassy to hear Trump’s remarks directly. His comments received loud applause from the audience.

Trump spoke about India and assured listeners that the country could rely on his support. “India can count on me 100%. If they ever need help, they know where to call. They call right here,” Trump said during the call.

#WATCH | Delhi: US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor says, "Every time the President (Trump) and I speak, one of the first questions the President will ask is, how is my friend, the Prime Minister (Modi), doing? And that is something that is important to convey because this… pic.twitter.com/vO6KzTtgmw — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2026

The US president also spoke about America’s economic performance and linked it to opportunities for cooperation between the two countries. “We’re doing well. We’re setting records. We have a record economy, a record stock market and anything India wants to get. I am a big fan of Prime Minister Modi,” he said.

What Trump said about PM Modi and Marco Rubio

During the call, Trump reserved special praise for both Prime Minister Modi and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who attended the celebration alongside India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

“Marco is the greatest. He’s going down as the greatest Secretary of State in the history of the US,” Trump said.

Before ending the conversation, Trump asked Ambassador Gor to pass on a personal message to the Indian prime minister. “Say hello to Prime Minister Modi and let him know I’m a big fan,” he said.

What US ambassador Gor said

Following Trump’s remarks, Ambassador Gor addressed the audience and spoke about the connection between the US president and the Indian prime minister.

“Every time President Donald Trump and I speak, one of the first questions the President will ask is, how is my friend, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, doing? And that is something that is important to convey because this relationship is not new,” Gor said.

The ambassador said that the partnership between India and the United States rests on a relationship that has developed over several years rather than a recent diplomatic initiative.

“This open path diplomacy is driven by the personal bond between President Trump and Prime Minister Modi. I hear about it every time the President and I speak. One of the first questions the President will ask is, ‘How is my friend the Prime Minister doing?’ And that is something that is important to convey because this relationship is not new. It’s not a year old,” Gor said.

The ambassador also spoke about the direct access Indian officials have to key decision-makers in Washington and argued that the relationship has produced practical benefits for both countries, reported ANI.

“As you know, we have a direct line to everybody in administration, but especially to our President, that is the partnership that opens the Market , drives innovation and creates high-quality jobs for both Americans and Indians. America first does not mean America alone and every week we identify opportunities that are win, win situations for both of our nations,” he added.

Gor praised both President Trump and PM Modi and described them as leaders who have reshaped the direction of bilateral relations. “From George Washington to President Donald Trump, the United States remains a shining beacon for the world. President Trump and Prime Minister Modi are leaders who have championed a new vision for the partnership between our two nations,” he said.

“This bond is the foundation of a new era. One where we’re actively delivering on the promise of our cooperation and building a future of tangible achievements. Since I arrived in New Delhi just five months ago, we have announced an interim trade deal that hopefully, in the next few weeks will get signed,” he added.