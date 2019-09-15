Donald Trump may attend Modi Houston show ahead of UNGA

If Trump attends the “Howdy, Modi!” event, it will mark the first such instance for a US President. (Image source: REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst)

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi readies for his Houston show slated for September 22, it is likely that US President Donald Trump will hold a meeting with him ahead of the UN General Assembly event, reported The Sunday Express.

Houston, which is known as the energy capital of the world, will play host to two engagements during Modi’s visit which would include an address with the NRI community and a roundtable meeting with CEOs and top bosses of US energy companies.

To note, before leaving for the UN General Assembly in New York, PM Modi on September 22 will hold an address with the Indian diaspora in Houston. The event has been aptly dubbed as “Howdy, Modi!” and is being hosted by the Texas India Forum, a Houston-based non-profit organisation.

Prime Minister Modi will also address the UNGA session on September 27 with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan expected to follow a few hours after.

It is being reported that Trump might attend either of those events or even both. If Trump attends the “Howdy, Modi!” event, it will mark the first such instance for a US President.

Apart from this, the US and India are also exploring a possible meeting between the two leaders at the White House.

It is being said that Modi would leave for the US on September 21 fand will land in Houston for the two engagements and then head to New York to attend the UNGA.

Back in September 2014, Modi had addressed the Indian diaspora at Madison Square Garden in New York and some US Congressmen too had attended the event. The same is expected of the Houston event too.

It also must be taken into account that Trump has exhibited a keen interest in creating jobs in the US and has also been closely monitoring US trade with other countries as well. Therefore, it is being speculated that Trump could be attending the roundtable meeting with the energy companies CEOs with Modi.