Donald Trump India visit: PM Narendra Modi unlikely to visit Taj Mahal with US President, say sources

The Trump family will travel to Agra on Monday afternoon and head to New Delhi on the same evening.

President Donald Trump and his family will visit the historic Taj Mahal in Agra alone as Prime Minister Narendra Modi unlikely to join them on their visit, according to a PTI report.

President Trump who is coming on a two-day official visit to India will visit the Taj Mahal on Monday along with his family members including the first lady Melania Trump, daughter Ivanka Trump, and son-in-law Jared Kushner.

After wrapping up the event in Ahmedabad, the Trump family will travel to Agra on Monday afternoon and head to New Delhi on the same evening to participate in the final leg of bilateral meetings in New Delhi, PTI quoted sources as saying.

Officials aware of the itinerary said that there was no plan of PM Modi going to Agra along with the Trump family. The officials further added that the visit to Agra was a personal one and was only meant for the Trump family to visit the great historical monument. No other official business has been envisaged and nor any government dignitary will be participating in any business in Agra, the sources added.

The US President will arrive in Ahmedabad at around noon on February 24 for a visit that will last less than 36 hours. He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation and a galaxy of top U.S defence and treasury officials.

However, PM Modi will be present in Ahmedabad on Monday where a public reception will be accorded to the US President and the First Lady. The reception has been planned on the lines of the “Howdy Modi” event that was accorded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Houston, U.S last year. In a first, PM Modi and President Trump shared the same stage in the event organised by the Indian diaspora of the United States. A major trade deal which was being anticipated to be announced by the two heads of the state has been postponed for now but other big-bang bilateral deals could be announced in New Delhi on Monday.