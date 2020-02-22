Donald Trump India visit: CM Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia not invited to Melania Trump’s Delhi school visit

Melania Trump is scheduled to be at the Delhi school for an hour. (Courtesy: Reuters File photo)

When US First Lady Melania Trump visits Delhi’s government schools during President Donald Trump’s India visit, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will not be among the attendees at the event. Indian Express reported sources as saying that the Delhi CM and deputy chief minister have been dropped from the list of attendees who will welcome the Melania Trump when she visits the government schools next Tuesday.

It is speculated that Melania Trump will visit the Delhi government schools to take a look at the happiness curriculum — a Delhi government initiative that works towards reducing stress and promoting meditation among school children and enabling discussion about things that they find troublesome.

The source was quoted in the report as saying that the Aam Aadmi Party government was keen on showing Melania Trump a few programmes started by the Delhi government schools. As per Delhi government’s plans, the entrepreneurship curriculum and the happiness class were on the itinerary during the US First Lady’s visit. The source added that though Melania is scheduled to be at the school for an hour only, it was her team that had shown interest in watching a happiness class there.

President Trump will land in Ahmedabad on February 24 for his two-day-visit, where he will take part in a roadshow along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and address a gathering at the Motera Stadium. From there he and his team will fly down to Agra to witness the Taj Mahal in all its glory. It is reported that President Trump will be welcomed by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at Agra. From here he will travel to New Delhi for a ceremonial welcome at the President’s House and other official programs.

It is speculated that Melania will visit the Delhi government school when President Trump and PM Modi meet at the Hyderabad House on February 25.