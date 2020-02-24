Donald Trump in India: Taj Mahal gets special ‘beauty treatment’, UP CM Yogi Adityanath to receive POTUS in Agra

President Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in a roadshow from the Ahmedabad Airport to the newly-constructed Motera Stadium, where the two leaders are expected to address a public gathering. (Courtesy: Reuters File photo)

Donald Trump to visit Taj Mahal in Agra: As US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump arrive at the Taj Mahal in Agra, the “monument of love” will greet them with a face-lifted avatar thanks to the mud pack and beauty treatments administered on the mausoleum by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). PTI reported ASI authorities as saying that the schedule for the procedures was advanced, and, among other enhancements, the red sandstone corridors were cleared of weather stains, fountains were scrubbed clean, and extra flower beds were added to the gardens. The royal graves of Mughal emperor Shah Jahan and his queen Mumtaz Mahal received special ‘multani mitti’ (fuller’s earth clay) mud pack treatment, Vasant Swarnkar, Agra Circle Superintending Archaeologist of ASI, said.

The 17-th century heritage site will be shut for visitors after noon, and the sale of tickets will stop at 11.30 AM on Monday, the report said. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be present with senior state officials to welcome the US President. Agra DM Prabhu N Singh told PTI that the President of the United States (POTUS) is scheduled to arrive with the First Lady Melania Trump at 5.15 PM, and they will be spending an hour at the Taj Mahal complex. Their cavalcade will travel till the Oberoi Amarvilas hotel that is located towards the East Gate of the Taj Mahal and from there the US President and his entourage will take golf carts till the monument premises. Supreme Court orders forbid petrol and diesel-powered vehicles from within 500 metres of the Taj Mahal gates, and President Trump and his group of family and delegates will travel in 20 golf carts earmarked for them. Situated on the banks of the Yamuna river, the UNESCO World Heritage site that is made of marbles from ‘Makrana’ and red sandstone has played host to dignitaries and former US presidents like Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.

US President Donald Trump is on a two-day visit to India that begins Monday. The President of the United States (POTUS) will be landing with his wife Melania Trump, his daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner, among others, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. President Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in a roadshow from the Ahmedabad Airport to the newly-constructed Motera Stadium, where the two leaders are expected to address a public gathering. While in Ahmedabad, he is also likely to visit the Sabarmati Ashram. From here, POTUS will be flying down to Agra with his family to visit the Taj Mahal. After this POTUS alongwith his family will travel to New Delhi for an official welcome and a packed day two of his two-day trip.