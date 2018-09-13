Donald Trump calls PM Narendra Modi ‘a friend’; read US president’s compliments from Bob Woodward’s ‘Fear’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shaking hands with US President Donald Trump during the former’s visit to America

US President Donald Trump has called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a “friend” and stated that he liked him very much, according to a book penned by journalist Bob Woodward. The book titled as ‘Fear’ has been released and was reportedly selling like a hot-cake. “He (Modi) told me the US has gotten nothing out of Afghanistan. Nothing. Afghanistan has massive mineral wealth. We don’t take it like others – like China. The US needed to get some of Afghanistan’s valuable minerals in exchange for any support. I’m not making a deal on anything until we get minerals. And the US ‘must stop payments to Pakistan until they cooperate,” Trump reportedly said.

President Trump’s remarks reportedly came during a Situation Room meeting in the White House on July 19 last year, barely three weeks after he had a meeting with PM Modi at the White House on June 26, 2017.

The book has received severe criticism from several quarters. While President Trump has termed the book as a ‘joke’, the White House has described the book as ‘reckless’. Former aides of President Donald Trump sought to distance themselves from the narratives.

The book reached stores on Tuesday and has been No. 1 on Amazon since details first began emerging a week ago. Publisher Simon & Schuster announced that 1 million copies will be printed, though even Amazon, the nation’s biggest book retailer, couldn’t keep up with demand. Amazon said Tuesday that Woodward’s book was out of stock and would be available to ship in one to three weeks, according to reports.

Two apparent key sources for Bob Woodward’s devastating new book on Donald Trump criticized the author’s depiction of the president Tuesday, suggesting he distorted their accounts. Gary Cohn and Rob Porter both issued statements taking some issue with Woodward’s description of Trump’s White House in “Fear,” which was released Tuesday, as a “Crazytown” where aides plot to thwart Trump’s orders and keep him contained.

“This book does not accurately portray my experience at the White House,” Cohn said in a statement he sent to the political news site Axios. “I am proud of my service in the Trump administration, and I continue to support the president and his economic agenda.” Porter said he was “struck by the selective and often misleading portrait it paints of the president and his administration.”