US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor and Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Tuesday unveiled a ceremonial plaque commemorating the renaming of a road adjoining the American Consulate in Hyderabad as “Donald Trump Avenue” after the US President.

According to a press release by the US Consulate General Hyderabad, this decision by the Telangana government honours the United States of America and showcases Hyderabad’s growing role as a cornerstone of US-India engagement.

US Consulate Road, Financial District, Nanakramguda in Hyderabad has been renamed as “Donald Trump Avenue.” Gor and Vikramarka, presided over the Freedom 250 event to commemorate America’s 250th anniversary of Independence.

Highlighting the Hyderabad consular district’s impressive contributions and continued relevance for strategic cooperation, Gor said nowhere is the high-speed trajectory of US-Indo partnership more evident than in Hyderabad.

‘Grateful to the Telangana govt’: Sergio Gor

“From HITEC City to aerospace and defense, this region represents progress that is defining US-Indo bilateral momentum,” Ambassador Gor said. He further said he was deeply grateful to the Telangana government for naming the road as “Donald Trump Avenue”.

“With our interim trade agreement and Mission India on track to bring over USD 20 billion of new investment to the United States, we are proving that America First does not mean America alone,” Gor said.

On their 250th Independence Day, Vikramarka congratulated the American people and highlighted Telangana’s role as a vital partner in the US-India relationship. Presiding over her first Independence Day reception in Hyderabad, US Consul General Laura Williams hailed the region’s pivotal role driving US-India technology cooperation.

Hyderabad’s innovation ecosystem, spanning aerospace, defense, artificial intelligence, and biopharma across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha, is shaping the global future, and the consulate is committed to ensuring the talent and ideas flow freely to fuel that growth, the Consul General said.