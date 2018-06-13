Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un meeting in Singapore: Amul doodle has this sweet message; take a look

The doodle depicts both Trump and Kim are sitting on chairs and the cartoon of US President is sharing a bread with butter. The doodle also carries messages “Singapower Treaty?” and “leaders love it”.

The historic meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korea Supreme leader Kim Jong-Un has left its mark everywhere- from social media, television to print media. The momentous summit was described as a path-breaker in world diplomacy. It has now featured in India’s very own iconic Amul Doodle which was carried out by newspapers on Wednesday. The doodle depicts both Trump and Kim are sitting on chairs and the cartoon of US President is sharing a bread with butter. The doodle also carries messages “Singapower Treaty?” and “leaders love it”.

Untill the epoch making summit at the luxurous Capella Hotel on picturesque Sentosa island in Singapore, US and North Korea shared a tumultuous diplomatic relationship. Tensions escalated when Trump became the President. Trading barbs and nuclear threats have become a regular affairs. The summit was also cancelled earlier. Water seems to be finally settling down between the two coountries and volatile state heads.

While Kim yesterday pledged to work toward the “complete denuclearisation” in return for security guarantees from the US, Trump has thanked Kim Jong-un for taking the “first bold step” towards a bright new future for North Korea’s people. “I want to thank Chairman Kim for taking the first bold step toward a bright new future for his people. Our unprecedented meeting – the first between an American President and a leader of North Korea – proves that real change is possible!” Trump said in a tweet aboard Air Force One on his way back to Washington DC.

The summit was the first-ever between the leaders of the two countries. After the meeting, North Korea agreed to give up its nuclear weapons and achieve a denuclearised Korean peninsula. “There is no limit to what NoKo (North Korea) can achieve when it gives up its nuclear weapons and embraces commerce & engagement with the world. Chairman Kim has before him the opportunity to be remembered as the leader who ushered in a glorious new era of security & prosperity for his citizens!” Trump said in another tweet.