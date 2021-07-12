  • MORE MARKET STATS

Dominica HC allows Mehul Choksi to return to Antigua on bail for treatment: Local media

July 12, 2021 10:20 PM

The court has also stayed the ongoing trial before a magistrate for his alleged illegal entry into Dominica on May 23, it said.

Fugitive diamantaire Mehul ChoksiThe high court has granted a consent order permitting Choksi to go to Antigua, where he has been staying as a citizen since 2018 after he left India, after depositing Eastern Caribbean Dollars 10,000 (approximately Rs 2.75 lakh as per exchange rate) as bail money, Antigua Breaking News reported.

The Dominica High Court has granted bail to fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi, allowing him to travel to Antigua and Barbuda for treatment of his neurological condition, local media there reported.

