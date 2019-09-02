Domestic violation case: Arrest warrant issued against Mohammed Shami, asked to surrender in 15 days

Hasin Jahan had filed the case during the Nidahas Trophy tournament in 2018, following which Shami and his brother were booked under different sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Indian pacer Mohammad Shami and his brother Hasid Ahmed have been asked to surrender in the next 15 days after being accused in a domestic violence case. The case was filed by Mohammad Shami’s ex-wife Hasin Jahan last year. Hasin Jahan had claimed that Mohammad Shami had cheated her and he and his family members also harmed her physically.

Hasin Jahan had filed the case during the Nidahas Trophy tournament in 2018, following which Shami and his brother were booked under different sections of the Indian Penal Code. Both brothers were booked under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 498 A (domestic violence), 506 (criminal intimidation), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison) and 376 (rape).

Mohammad Shami is one of the spearheads of the Indian bowling attack. Shami is currently in West Indies where India is playing a Test series against the Caribbean country. Shami was also a part of the Indian team during the ICC World Cup 2019 where he took 14 wickets in four matches. Following the accusation, Shami’s BCCI contract was withheld after the accusations had come out against the speedster, but was given back to him once he was cleared by the anti-corruption unit.

Mohammad Shami has played 40 test matches and has scalped 151 wickets and in ODI’s 131 wickets in 70 matches. He has been one of the most important players in the Indian cricket team and it can be a big setback for the Indian team if the fas bowler is ruled off the series against South Africa.

Mohammad Shami and Hasin Jahan got married on April 7, 2014, and also have a daughter together. The couple had dated for two years before getting married. Shami made his Test debut for India in 2013 against West Indies.